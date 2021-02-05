Leverage valuable skills gained from being a parent, caregiver in your next career

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In part two of our job search series, are you a stay-at-home mom or dad who wants to return to the workforce?

Perhaps you’ve even been caring for an elderly parent. We’ve got you covered with great advice from our career counseling expert.

There are so many valuable and transferable skills you have gained from being a parent, or a caregiver, that you can leverage in your career.

“I work with a lot of stay at home mom’s and dad’s who have been out of the workforce for a while. I say you have a lot of very important skills you have developed in that time, even think about all the arguments, mediation, conflict resolution, skills you’ve developed, scheduling, logistics, transportation, fiduciary and billing responsibilities,” said Alice Rush.

Related Content Looking for a job? Check out these effective search strategies

Rush says to give yourself credit for those very real transferrable skills as work experience, and document that on your resume with child care or elder care, you can use these skills to compensate for the employment gap in your resume – add planning, communication skills, crisis management, and financial management abilities to that resume as well.

Rush shares the following example of one prior stay-at-home mom’s new career.

“I said how did you get into getting this job in manufacturing and you were a stay at home mom, and she said i told the manager all the things i did for scheduling for six kids, providing transportation, getting them to and from places, he was so impressed with my organization and attention to detail that he hired me,” added Rush.

Don’t forget time management, creative skills and mentoring skills, as you think about all those innovative games you had to come up with during the afternoon, and of course the ultimate mom skill – negotiation.

You can even add event planner on the list if you’ve organized social parties, play dates and birthdays.