LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is starting on some big improvements for residents this year, with a long list of construction projects that will make a lasting impression on parks and recreation choices in the valley.

8 News Now is bringing you a look at some of the projects you’ll see under construction in the coming months. We’re going through each ward in the city and highlighting projects that the Public Works Department has on their schedule. Director Joey Paskey outlined the items on the list at last week’s City Council meeting. Today, Ward 1 is in the spotlight.

Cragin-Hinson Park

(Courtesy: City of Las Vegas)

An $8.5 million modification to fields at Cragin-Hinson Park near Charleston Boulevard and Valley View Boulevard is expected to begin in June and last for a year. Among the improvements: the addition of two new artificial turf soccer fields, baseball facilities, seating, an irrigation system, lighting and a parking lot expansion.

Rancho-Oakey Dog Park

(Courtesy: City of Las Vegas)

Construction begins in August on a new dog park at the northeast corner of Rancho Drive and Oakey Boulevard. The $2.8 million park will take a year to complete. The “two-cell” park will also have a shade structure and an art installation, as well as a dog agility feature, landscaping and parking. Some additional funding is expected in 2025.

Charleston Heights Arts Center

(Courtesy: City of Las Vegas)

Improvements with a target of $9 million will begin with a $700,000 design phase this year at the 45-year-old center. Renovations will allow the center to host events that it couldn’t handle before. Construction is expected to start in August.

Fire Station 103

(Courtesy: City of Las Vegas)

The city is beginning work to replace the fire station at 190 Upland Blvd. A new site has been selected on Alta Drive and Falcon Lane, just east of the Red Rock Baptist Church. Funding of $1.5 million for design is approved, with construction expected to last into 2026.

The map above will be updated to show the locations of projects from this series, which began Monday and will go through Saturday. Ward 1 is shown below shaded in yellow:

Coming Tuesday: Ward 2 projects

Coming Wednesday: Ward 3 projects

Coming Thursday: Ward 4 projects

Coming Friday: Ward 5 projects

Coming Saturday: Ward 6 projects