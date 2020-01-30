McCarran International Airport parking rates set to go up

The Department of Aviation is asking for an increase in parking fees at McCarran International Airport, if approved, the adjustment to parking rates would take effect Feb. 3, 2020.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you typically park at the airport when you travel, your wallet will feel a bit more of a pinch come February 3. McCarran International Airport announced it will increase its parking rates.

The airport also noted this is the first increase since July 2013.

Effective Feb. 3, parking rates at LAS will go up. This is the first rate increase since July 2013.

The most notable increases include a $10 fee for 0-3 hours in long term garages, when it was originally free for the first $15 minutes and $2 for up to 30 minutes.

Most rates are seeing an increase of $2, and additional hourly rates are seeing an increase of $1.

McCarran boasts several parking options for travelers and those picking them up, including short-term and long-term garages, economy parking and remote/oversized vehicle parking.

The following are the new rates:

One Twitter user asked the airport what the revenue from parking fees are used for, to which it replied with: parking and ground transportation services, including staffing, maintenance and repairs of parking structure and airport roadways.

