LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parking lots at Harry Reid International Airport are quickly filling up as travelers head out of Las Vegas to visit family and friends for the holiday weekend. Although the airport has 17,000 parking spaces, two lots were already filled early Wednesday morning.

At 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, officials posted the following information:

Terminal 1 Long Term – CLOSED

Terminal 3 Economy – CLOSED

Terminal 3 Long Term – OPEN

Travelers are advised to check this link for available parking options. You can also call (702) 261-5122 for up-to-the-minute parking information.

Wednesday is one of the busiest travel days of the year as people head out to celebrate the Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend.

If you are heading to the airport, it’s advised you know what terminal you are flying out of before arriving at Reid International. You can check what airlines use Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 at this link and then determine where you should park.

It’s advised travelers arrive at the airport two hours early because there will be delays getting through the security checkpoints.