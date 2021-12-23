Parking lots filling up as travelers hit Reid International Airport for the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parking is already filling up at Reid International Airport as travelers head out on for the holiday.

A tweet from the airport indicates two lots are already closed as of 8:30 a.m., and it’s only going to get busier.

You can keep tabs on the parking situation by checking the airport’s website at mccarran.com/parking.

A statement on the website now warns travelers that long-term parking at Terminal 1 is particularly challenging over the holiday period.

For up-to-date parking availability, call 702-261-5122.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

