LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parking at Harry Reid International Airport is in high demand for the Labor Day weekend. The Terminal 1 Long Term parking lot was already full by 11 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a post on the airport’s X account, formally known as Twitter.

Travelers are advised to allow more time if a parking space is needed or to consider alternate transportation. Terminal 1 is always in high demand and drivers should pay attention to digital roadway signage for garage closures and alternate parking instructions, according to airport officials.

According to a notice on the airport’s website, parking at Terminal 3 is a better option and if you are flying out of Terminal 1, you can take the pedestrian bridge across to the terminal and use the Terminal 3 security checkpoint, if you have no bags to check. You can then use the tram to connect to the D gates and Terminal 1.

If you need to check bags, it’s advised you grab an inter-terminal shuttle from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1. The shuttle stop is on level zero, near entry/exit door 55.

This link provides information on all parking options.

Travel is expected to be heavy through the airport from Thursday through Monday.