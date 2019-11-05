Parking fee increases proposed for McCarran International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Aviation is asking for an increase in parking fees at McCarran International Airport, if approved, the adjustment to parking rates would take effect Feb. 3, 2020.

8 News Now has learned that the proposal includes a $2 increase in the daily maximum rate for the Long Term Parking Lots at all terminals; this would take the price from the current $16 to $18.

There is also a request to increase the Economy Parking Lot rates by $2; taking the current $10 rate to $12, if approved.

Valet parking rates would also be affected, the resolution asks for a $7 increase that would jump the rate from $23 to $30.

The heftiest of rate hikes proposed in the resolution, are the impound fees; these would increase from $10 to $50 a day.

This would be McCarran International Airport’s first rate adjustment since 2013. The increase in fees for those who park at McCarran would bring an additional $4.7 million each year.

According to the resolution, the funds would pay for improvements to the airport’s parking and ground transportation, as well as, operating costs for the roadway system that would increase and support higher volumes of passenger traffic.

The hike does not apply to fees at the Short Term Parking Lots; these would stay the same at $36 per day; the Remote Lot rates would also stay unchanged at $15 a day.

The Board of Commissioners is recommending a public hearing on the matter be set for November 19.