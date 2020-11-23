Parking crunch at McCarran anticipated during holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The governor may have urged Nevadans to stay at home for Thanksgiving, but McCarran International Airport is expecting a lot of traffic.

A McCarran news release reminds travelers that following COVID-19 guidelines and practicing social distancing are important this year.

“While McCarran International Airport is taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and provide a safer travel environment for all, the most important precautions are those passengers can take individually to ensure a healthy experience for themselves and others,” according to the news release.

‼️During the holiday season, we expect high demand for T1 long-term parking. Consider parking in the Economy Lot and taking a shuttle to the terminal. Buses are running at reduced capacity due to social distancing guidelines, so allow extra time. 🚘https://t.co/7yP3Te7MaJ — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) November 23, 2020

A tweet on Monday advised travelers to allow extra time as shuttle buses operate at reduced capacity due to social distancing guidelines.

“The Terminal 1 Long Term Garage and Terminal 3 Economy Lot are expected to reach capacity and close intermittently during the Thanksgiving holiday,” according to McCarran’s website.

“Customers will be directed to available parking if this occurs,” the website says. “Travelers are advised to allow ample time to find parking, and those who use the Terminal 1 Economy Lot should set aside additional time for shuttle buses operating with limited capacities due to social distancing requirements.”

For parking information updates, call 702-261-5122. For parking locations and prices, visit www.McCarran.com/Parking.

McCarran offers these tips for Thanksgiving travelers:

Be prepared

Those traveling should keep the following in mind before arriving at the airport:

Per the Governor of Nevada, face coverings are mandatory at the airport. Passengers must wear a mask, or other appropriate face covering, that covers their nose and mouth at all times.

It is crucial for passengers to educate themselves about the rules and regulations of the airports, states and cities they will be traveling to/from. Be aware of the latest advisories, mask mandates, testing requirements and quarantine orders that apply at each point of your journey.

Passengers should also be aware of the COVID-19 policies of their airline, such as acceptable types of face coverings and whether the middle seat is being blocked.

Airport food and beverage offerings are currently limited, which could cause longer-than-anticipated waits. Travelers should take this into consideration when deciding how early to get to the airport and whether to bring their own food. For concessions availability, hours and locations, visit www.mccarran.com.

Services such as elevators, trams and shuttles might require longer wait times in order to adhere to social distancing recommendations.

Travel safe and smart

Utilize options such as online check-in, mobile boarding passes and self-serve kiosks to limit person-to-person contact. Keep your distance whenever and wherever you can. Even though the airport has a variety of reminders and floor markers, there will be times when maintaining a six-foot distance may not be possible. Each individual is ultimately responsible for staying a safe distance from others. If a tram is full, wait for the next one.

Washing your hands with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer, is an important action that can prevent the spread of the virus. Travelers will find hand sanitizer dispensers at multiple locations throughout the airport, but it’s best to bring your own. The TSA is allowing each passenger up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer in their carry-on bags. Visit www.tsa.gov to learn more about the TSA’s COVID-19 measures and what items are allowed through the security checkpoint.

In order to minimize the number of people in airport facilities, only ticketed passengers should enter the terminals. If you are being picked up from the airport, coordinate with your ride to meet at Passenger Pickup. When you are being dropped off, say your goodbyes at the departures curb.

Parking