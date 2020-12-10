Park Service seeks feedback on plan to clean up old Death Valley shooting range

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Park Service is seeking public comment on a project to remove lead and other contaminants from an area in Death Valley once used as a shooting range.

The former Grapevine shooting range in Death Valley National Park is about 0.75 east of Grapevine Ranger Station, which is on Scotty’s Castle Road in the northern area of the park.

Park rangers trained and tested with firearms at the site, according to the park service. The range closed in the early 1990s.

The NPS plans to remove about 77 cubic yards of soil and gravel from the area used as a backstop. This would remove lead and antimony that pose a risk to humans and wildlife.

Three separate project proposals range in cost from $45,000 to $229,000.

Public comments are welcome through Jan. 10, 2021. To learn more about the project, or to comment, visit parkplanning.nps.gov/Grapevine.