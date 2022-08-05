LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Park Service (MPS) has replied to an 8 News Now request to comment on Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen’s letter asking the Director of the NPS to either reopen Lake Mead’s boat launches or provide updated reasoning as why it cannot be done.

The NPS looks forward to responding to the Senator directly. While we do not respond to correspondence through the media, I did want to offer the following information for clarity. Lake Mead NRA continues to speak with community members and local, state and federally elected officials about rapid water level decline and launch ramp accessibility challenges at the park and stakeholder engagement will be a part of our longer-term planning and associated environmental compliance processes. Lake Mead NRA remains committed to providing diverse public recreation opportunities that adapt to climate challenges and provide recreational enjoyment for generations to come. John Quinley, NPS Communications Support Office

National Park Service spokesperson John Quinley also said, “The NPS has invested approximately $50M to provide ongoing water-based public recreational access to the lake. Many of these investments no longer function as initially anticipated.”

Quinley added that even with lower lake levels the Lake Mead National Recreation Area was the 5th most visited place in the National Park System with 7.6M visitors.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Sen. Rosen sent a letter to NPS Director Charles Sams writing that the “closures have created a number of recreation access issues, while also harming small businesses and local economies that depend on tourism and visitation.”

Lake Mead July 6, 2000 – July 3, 2022 (NASA)

In an interview with 8 News Now Monday, Sen. Rosen said she is not going to let this issue be ignored. “We’re not going to stop talking to them until there is some action, that is my job to pressure them,” Sen. Rosen said. “It is my job to bug them, be persistent, to keep calling, to keep doing everything I can. Because this issue is important to southern Nevada, it’s important to small business, it’s important to all those tourists, it’s important to locals who love the lake, it matters to our economy.”

The Senator gave the NPS until Friday, August 12 to give a response.