Park Rangers if Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument search for a man accused of vandalism (Credit: National Park Services)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument are searching for a man who vandalized government property.

On Jan. 16 in the afternoon, a man vandalized property in Tule Springs Fossil Beds, which preserves Ice Age fossils along with other sensitive plants and animals, National Park Services said.

According to NPS, vandalism of government property is a costly repair, degrades the experience of other visitors, and is illegal.

If you recognize the suspect or have information that could help the investigation contact the NPS tip line at (888)-653-0009 or email at nps_isb@nps.gov.