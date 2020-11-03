Park MGM hotel to operate Thursday-Monday starting Nov. 9, with casino, restaurants still 7 days a week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Park MGM hotel will cut back to a schedule of Thursday at noon to Monday at noon, closing the hotel while the casino, restaurants and other amenities remain open.
The hotel reopened on Sept. 30, along with the NoMad hotel, the last of MGM Resorts International’s Las Vegas properties to reopen. Both Park MGM and NoMad reopened as smoke-free facilities.
In recent statements discussing MGM’s third quarter earnings, officials said it was possible that the company might make moves such as this one as the slower holiday periods approach.
Park MGM is the only property that has not shown a profit since reopening.
Previously, Mandalay Bay struggled to turn a profit when it reopened, but it is no longer losing money, officials said.
Resort executives have said that it will take time for tourism to return to full strength, and they have been working to find ways to bring conventions back to Las Vegas.
Slow holiday traffic on top of the COVID-19 pandemic could potentially affect other resorts through the end of the year.
MGM Resorts distributed an announcement sent to employees by Resort president Anton Nikodemus on Tuesday:
As many of you know, the November and December holiday season is traditionally a slow period for Las Vegas in terms of visitation and business levels. This year has proven to be especially challenging due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the absence of the major meetings, conventions and events that typically fill Las Vegas’ calendars during the fall and winter months.Anton Nikodemus, President and COO Las Vegas Portfolio
With occupancy remaining low during weekdays, we have decided to temporarily adjust hotel operations to account for the current state of business. Beginning November 9, Park MGM’s hotel will close Mondays at noon and reopen Thursdays at noon. Park MGM’s casino, pool, restaurants and amenities will remain open throughout the week. The NoMad hotel at Park MGM will also continue operating seven days a week. While we do not currently expect the mid-week closures to remain in effect past December, we will continue evaluating business levels to determine how long Park MGM’s mid-week hotel closures remain in effect.
As we’ve always done during slow periods, we will work to reduce the impact on employee schedules as much as possible. Your supervisor will be available as we finalize the new schedules to discuss changes and answer questions.
Know that all of us on MGM’s leadership team are laser-focused on doing all that we can to bring business back. Progress is being made, and we are optimistic that we are headed in the right direction. There are bright spots on the horizon.
Our recently announced Convene with Confidence plan for resuming meetings, conventions and entertainment events represents a major step forward for Las Vegas’ recovery. We are confident it will play a role in driving further visitation and business, getting us closer to pre-pandemic levels. This comes as the state of Nevada is signaling intentions to begin relaxing restrictions on public gathering sizes and occupancy – a development that will lead to further growth for our industry.
As Bill Hornbuckle has said, the fundamentals of our industry will not change. We will get through this and bounce back stronger than ever. Thank you, as always, for everything you do.