Park MGM hotel to operate Thursday-Monday starting Nov. 9, with casino, restaurants still 7 days a week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Park MGM hotel will cut back to a schedule of Thursday at noon to Monday at noon, closing the hotel while the casino, restaurants and other amenities remain open.

The hotel reopened on Sept. 30, along with the NoMad hotel, the last of MGM Resorts International’s Las Vegas properties to reopen. Both Park MGM and NoMad reopened as smoke-free facilities.

In recent statements discussing MGM’s third quarter earnings, officials said it was possible that the company might make moves such as this one as the slower holiday periods approach.

Park MGM is the only property that has not shown a profit since reopening.

Previously, Mandalay Bay struggled to turn a profit when it reopened, but it is no longer losing money, officials said.

Resort executives have said that it will take time for tourism to return to full strength, and they have been working to find ways to bring conventions back to Las Vegas.

Slow holiday traffic on top of the COVID-19 pandemic could potentially affect other resorts through the end of the year.

MGM Resorts distributed an announcement sent to employees by Resort president Anton Nikodemus on Tuesday: