Paris Las Vegas, Westgate announce reopening date, Sahara, Harrah’s Caesar’s Palace open more restaurants

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 27: The entrance to the French-themed Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, includes a static reproduction of the world’s first hot-air balloon which was launched into the sky over Paris in 1783. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More resort properties are preparing to open in Las Vegas following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paris Las Vegas and Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino will reopen to the public on June 18 following what will be a three-month closure for those resorts. The LINQ reopening on Friday.

Caesars Entertainment, who owns Paris Las Vegas, issued the following statement in a news release Friday.

“We continue to see increasing customer interest in visiting Las Vegas this summer and, as a result, we are pleased to announce the reopening of Paris Las Vegas – gaming, hotel, restaurants and other amenities – on June 18,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “We will continue to emphasize our enhanced health and safety protocols and create the memorable guest experiences that draw people from all over to Las Vegas. This positive momentum also enables us to bring more employees back to work, which is great news for them, their families, the company and the community,” he added. Tony Rodio, Caesars Entertainment

Other resorts such as Sahara announced it will increase hours at its restaurants. Caesars Palace and Harrah’s also announced the opening of more restaurants, bars and pools.

Most of the properties are offering special deals on hotel rooms and food.