Paris Las Vegas to reopen with French fanfare at 10 a.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another resort on the Las Vegas Strip will reopen Thursday morning after being closed for nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Paris is planning a party when it opens at 10 a.m. including French-inspired can-can dancers and other treats.

This will be the fourth Caesars Entertainment property to reopen following the closure of gaming properties in mid-March. Caesars Palace, Flamingo Las Vegas and Harrah’s already opened. CEO Tony Rodio said the reopenings have been positive and there is increasing customer interest in visiting Las Vegas.

The opening comes one day after the Nevada Gaming Control Board ramped up its health and safety policies. Among the new rules — gamblers “must” wear face coverings at all table and card games if there is no barrier between the dealer and each player. That also includes anyone within six feet of the game.

Resorts must also provide face masks for guests and have signs showing where those masks can be found.

Casinos started re-opening two weeks. Some immediately required face coverings while others were more relaxed.