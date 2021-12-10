Parents voice frustrations over new age requirements for incoming kindergarteners

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many parents say they are frustrated over a new law that will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, requiring any Nevada student entering kindergarten to be 5 on the first day of school.

Prior to the new law, incoming kindergartners were allowed to start school as long as they turned 5 by Sept. 30.

Not soon after 8 News Now announced news of the legislation taking place, comments started coming in across our social media platforms.

The comments ranged from parents disapproving, to someone saying it should go by the birth year, to a teacher commenting that she agrees with the new age requirement.

Related Content New law will require children to be 5 on the first day of kindergarten

Ava Stanely is a mother with a 4-year old son who will be 5-years-old at the end of August.

Her son is currently in pre-kindergarten, but she wasn’t sure what to do if he wasn’t allowed to move up.

“It sets us back even more and his education is suffering on top of it,” Stanely tells 8 News Now.

The new law also means your child needs to be 6-years-old by the first day to be in first grade.

“How is that fair If I don’t know if he will be able to start like first grade if the first day of school changes the year after next year its really frustrating,” adds Stanley.

According to the Nevada Department of Education, for now, they are making an exception for the upcoming school year, only if your child’s birthday falls between the first day and September 30, they may revise the law in the next legislative meeting.