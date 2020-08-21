Parents turn to “pandemic school pods” for creative approach to distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The start of the Clark County School District year is four days away, and many of you are getting creative with how to manage distance learning.

Some are turning to “pandemic school pods” for a helping hand.

“It’s an adjustment for them, but we’re making it fun,” said Aarika Ramirez, a mother of four living in Centennial Hills.

She’s busy preparing her kids for the start of school. After seeing parents struggle to balance virtual learning with their jobs, she decided to open up her home and create a “pod.”

“If I can at least relieve some families with this, then that would be nice,” said Ramirez. “I would feel good; they would feel good.”

These pods offer a socially distanced space for a small group of kids during the school day. Many are offering lunches and homework help.

“I just hope families do know that there are other people out there who are going to help them, and that the parents are not lost.”

Ramirez is not alone in this effort. Pods are pooping up all over the Valley thanks to a Facebook group with more than 1,400 members. Zurii D’Ambra, founder of the Las Vegas Pandemic School Pods group, tells 8 News Now safety is a top priority.

“I think being in a smaller group is important because you’re able to manage that pod better than a whole entire school body.”

In addition to school work, the pods offer kids other opportunities, as well.

“We can use those for social activities. A lot of our children are missing that social aspect,” explained D’Ambra. “We can use them for physical activity; we can do service in our community in small pods.”

She says that while school pods will alleviate some stress, parents should remain patient as the community adjusts to distance learning.

Pandemic school pods are located in nearly every region of the Valley. Many parents are grouping kids based off location or grade level.