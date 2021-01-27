Parents, teachers talk return of some CCSD students to the classroom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We now have a date for the return of some Clark County School District (CCSD) students and teachers to the classroom.

CCSD announced Wednesday that Pre-K through third-grade students will begin hybrid learning on March 1. The hybrid model includes a mix of in-person instruction and online learning.

“It’s definitely a relief,” said Cira Valenzuela, a Las Vegas resident and parent of CCSD students.

Valenzuela says her two daughters, in first and third grade, have been struggling with distance education during the COVID-19 pandemic because they cannot be with their classmates.

“At least just to talk, to laugh and to joke around. I think they’re really looking forward to that,” Valenzuela said.

CCSD also sent a memo to educators, saying “licensed educators and other designated staff to support the hybrid instructional model will return to the work location on Monday, February 22, 2021, to prepare for students.”

Kristan Nigro, a kindergarten teacher at Schorr Elementary School, is ready.

“It’s a lot different when you have the person in front of you, rather than looking through a computer screen, and so I think that it’s going to really help them focus,” Nigro said.

But what about other students?

In a message sent to parents Wednesday, CCSD said, “Throughout the second semester, the District will work to transition additional grade levels to the hybrid instructional model; however, there is currently no timeline for this transition.”

Education advocates say they are concerned there is no official date set yet.

“The kids that are having the most challenges from a mental health perspective are older students. But right now, we have no plan for when those kids are going to go back,” said Nevada PTA President Rebecca Garcia.

But many, like Valenzuela, agree allowing Pre-K through third-grade students back is a good first step.

“Now, at least there’s a little bit more peace of mind,” Valenzuela said.

CCSD is asking that all parents of Pre-K through third-grade students complete the hybrid cohort questionnaire. The online form is “vital to helping schools plan for staffing and transportation,” according to CCSD. The deadline to complete the questionnaire is Friday, January 29 at 6:00 p.m. Here is the link.