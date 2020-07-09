Parents, teachers and students sound off ahead of final vote on CCSD reopening plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District parents, teachers and students are sounding off ahead of a final vote on proposed school reopening plans, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Some told 8 News Now they are pleased with the proposal, first presented by Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara in June. Others believe at this point, it’s set up to fail parents, students and staff alike.

“I’m pulling my son out of CCSD,” teacher and parent Colleen Vosicky said, sharing her plans for the fall semester.

“I feel like it’s a win-win honestly,” district parent Patricia Shearin conversely stated, satisfied with the options offered.

“I think the plan that they have is ridiculous,” Coronado High School student Abigial Ostria said. “And I don’t think I am going to go through with it.”

However, regardless of stance, parents, teachers and students are eager to make their voices heard.

“They are not realizing that all of these teachers are high risk,” CCSD teacher Ryan Fromoltz said. “And they are not making any accommodations for us.”

The proposal, which trustees will vote on July 9, allows families to choose between two blended instruction models or a strictly distant learning plan.

“The plan that they provided us is great,” Shearin said. “It gives parents the options to choose.”

While some are good to move forward with it, others believe it puts teachers at risk.

“They need to be there the first week,” Vosicky said of CCSD trustees. “And see the reality of what they are asking us to do.”

Many also worry their special needs students won’t get the help they deserve.

“I’m angry because I don’t understand why these children,” Cortney Larson said of her child, who’s enrolled in a specialized education program. “Or that my son is getting thrown under the bus.”

However, no matter what happens, those involved urge district leaders to understand the importance this final decision holds.

“We only have one shot to do this,” Fromoltz concluded. “If we fail at this, then the consequences are going to be severe.”

To view the entire CCSD fall reopening proposal, click HERE.