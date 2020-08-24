Parents, students step into challenging year with virtual learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This is a historic year as students will start learning from home because of the pandemic.

Many parents around Clark County have created mini classrooms in their homes.

Parents 8 News Now spoke to and some on social media groups say they are worried about how prepared their child is for this school year, given that the pandemic put kids out of school in March.

Eboni Hodge and her husband have had to adjust their schedule and find creative ways to keep their son and daughter active. Hodge says many of the kids activities have gone virtual including karate for her son and Girl Scouts for her daughter. She says they miss their swim team and gymnastic classes.

“We are going with the flow, I know these first two weeks are going to be a struggle. I’ve told them that, give your teachers grace. Hopefully, they will be patient with you as well, because this is all new for everyone. I’m just trying to see how it starts and we will play with it from there,” Hodge said.

She says the school start and end times have changed for her children but they’ve printed a schedule that’s posted near their desks to keep them on track along with passwords to the various platforms.

There is a hot-line support number if you have technical issues. That number is 1-888-616-2476 or you can link to this site.