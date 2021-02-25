Parents, students sound off during CCSD board meeting, say they want schools open now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A day after Clark County School District (CCSD) leaders announced a reopening plan, families gathered to share that they want schools open now.

“We are kids living through a global pandemic,” a CCSD high school student said during public comment, “trying to pass our AP exams and watching our friends die, and we are alone.”

Hundreds held a protest outside Las Vegas Academy Of the Arts ahead of the CCSD Trustee meeting, then lined up to speak during the public comment portion. This was their first opportunity to address trustees directly in nearly a year.

“I’m failing all my classes,” a Valley High School senior said to trustees. “I have not learned anything.”

“You guys had all this time,” Axcel Ramirez added. “All of this time to give us a cool plan.”

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara announced a transition to hybrid and in-person learning Wednesday, bringing most students back part-time by mid-March, with an option to allow full-time, in-person learning for Pre-K through fifth grade by April 6.

However, families told 8 News Now the district is simply taking too long. They said for many, the damage is already done.

“We feel that at this point in time, we should be back full time,” parent Bethany Hudson said. “Not just hybrid model.”

They’re asking for time to heal from months of isolation and uncertainty while learning together safely.

“I open my laptop, I wake up in an empty room,” a CCSD student expressed during the meeting’s open comment portion. “And I’m all by myself, day after day. It’s been since last March.”

“These kids,” Hudson concluded, “they just deserve better.”

There was no direct response from trustees or Jara Thursday night, but Jara did speak about prom and graduation for seniors.

He said the district is considering ways to handle these events safely in person.