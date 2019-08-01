Parents, students shocked about allegations, charges against high school football coach

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mojave High School parents and students were shocked to lear about the allegations against the school’s head football coach. Abraham Gonzalez, 41, is charged with kidnapping, child abuse, and sale of a controlled substance.

“Now it’s our school, so I’m just — ok like whose next,” asked DeJanne Christian, a soon to be junior at Mojave High School.

Gonzalez, who’s also the Physical Education teacher, has been with the district since 2006. He became the head football coach at Mojave in 2016.

Many students describe him as a “cool teacher,” but parents are furious about the situation.

“This morning, I just hard about the teacher who got arrested,” said Jose Flores, a parent. “I mean I just found out this morning.

Christian says she was shocked to hear that something like this could happen at her school.

“I’m preaty sure the things I did hear about him were cool; like everybody was like ‘oh I like that teacher he’s pretty cool he’s pretty chill,'” Christian said.

Gonzales’ arrest comes after an internal investigation that started on July 19 and is still ongoing, according to school district police. At this time, it’s unclear if the charges Gonzalez faces relate to a student at the school. But according to court documents, one of the conditions of Gonzalez’ bail, is to stay away from the victim and the victim’s home.

Gonzales will not be allowed to work in the classroom until the concerns relating to his arrest are fully investigated. He is expected to be back in court Thursday morning.