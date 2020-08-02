Parents, students and teachers gather for ‘Return to the Classroom’ rally

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students, teachers and parents came together Saturday afternoon to make their voices heard outside Somerset Academy. The group held a rally to urge local and state leaders to update guidelines to allow for in-person learning during the upcoming school year.

The group argues that students will learn better in the classroom and that students will struggle to follow along or pay attention if they are participating strictly from home. They are also concerned about finding supervision for their children while they participate in distance learning.

As of 7:30 p.m., about 50 people were gathered for the “Return to the Classroom” rally.