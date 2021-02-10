Parents stage demonstrations at numerous Clark County schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parents organized to hold demonstrations at more than a dozen Clark County schools Wednesday morning.

It’s a call by some parents to bring all students back into classrooms. Currently, there are plans to return students in pre-K through third grade back to classrooms starting March 1.

The parent rallies come after a recent CCSD survey in which parents had only two options to choose — either keep students learning virtually or have them return to school in a hybrid model.

Some parents fear the school district will use the results in the survey to keep students away from in-person learning when school starts in August.

Elijah Rhodes is a high school senior who says virtual learning can be frustrating.

“If they let us get back into school it will be easier to learn and plus if we get sports back everyone’s grades will go up. For a lot of people that’s why they do good in school, it’s because of sports.”

“We should be setting the pace not following the pack,” Lee Rhodes said.

Currently, CCSD has no plans of allowing kids back into the classroom full-time and parents want this issue addressed at the next school board meeting.