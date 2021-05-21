Parents sound off to CCSD to express frustration with masks; they want restrictions eased in classrooms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discussion over where and when to use masks continues, and many parents within the Clark County School District are frustrated. Thursday night at the school board meeting, parents were sounding off about how they want restrictions on mask mandates eased.

“This is psychological warfare on our children,” one woman said “Do the right thing, unmask our children, and pay attention to what all of us are saying,” she continued!

Some parents don’t want their children to wear masks in classrooms.

“They need to show us that they believe in the science or they don’t; [show] that they believe in the science and vaccinations and it’s time to take away these mandates like give people back their lives,” said Derek Imig, a parent.

It’s an opinion that is clearly dividing parents. 8 News Now Reporter Victoria Saha has the story.