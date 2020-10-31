Parents share creative, Halloween options in the age of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many gear up for a different Halloween experience in the age of COVID-19, some valley parents came up with a creative solution to keep kids safe while having fun.

“The kids I think are pretty tired of not doing fun things,” Jessica Memun, owner of Kinderland told 8 News Now.

Local parent Kamelia Kohlmeier is teaming up with local businesses like Kinderland, Near Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road, to hold drive through, trick or treat events.

“We have the sealed bags,” Kohlmeier explained the process and precautions. “The person that is going to be handing out the candy is going to be wearing masks and gloves of course.”

Coming up at 11: Halloween in the age of #COVID19.



We spoke with one family that’s planning a special, socially distant celebration.



We also caught up with a medical professional, who shared some tips to keep everyone safe. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Ym10jPCuV1 — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) October 31, 2020

E7 Health Clinical Director and family nurse practitioner Lalah Iacobucci said compromises like this are crucial to keep everyone healthy this year.

“It’s still very important to maintain these precautions,” Iacobucci explained. “Because we are going into the flu season.”

She suggested socially distant candy distribution and incorporating face masks into costumes.

However, her main message is to continue avoiding any close contact with others.

“The more risky part of that would be that face-to-face interaction,” Iacobucci added of traditional trick or treating. “Also with the candy, handing that hand to hand would be riskier.”

It doesn’t seem ideal, but Kohlmeier said it’s still possible to stay positive and experience everything the eerie holiday has to offer.

“Let’s keep the spirit up as much as possible,” Kohlmeier concluded. “Because they feed off our energy, these kids.”

There are two drive through events planned for Saturday, October 31. They will be open for trick or treaters from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Any local businesses that would like to participate can sign up by 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31.

Participating locations will need to provide at least 250 sealed bags of candy.

