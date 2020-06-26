Parents share concerns after CCSD plan doesn’t address special education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District’s proposed reopening plan remains vague for students with an individualized education plan (IEP). It’s a concern for parents and teachers who question how the current proposal can effectively help those with special needs.

8 News Now spoke with parent Danielle Pierce about the issue.

“What are they going to, to do because, you know, my son struggles,” said Pierce.

She worries about her eldest child, Christian. He is a rising CCSD freshman with special needs.

“My oldest has a neurocognitive delay,” she explained, which requires him to have an IEP. “My son really craves socialization.

But Pierce questions his success at school this year with the current CCSD reopening proposal.

“My child cannot perform at the same level of his peers, and I will not have him being graded like that.”

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the district has ways to support them and considering various options.

“One of the ideas and one of the things we have on that Wednesday is for students to provide some small group instruction,” he noted.

Kerry Quinney, a special education teacher at Kitty Ward Elementary School said, “Being live in the classroom is the best option.”

Despite the district not specifically addressing special education, she awaits what decision CCSD makes.

“I wouldn’t want to throw everybody back into the classroom if it wasn’t safe.”

Jara says IEP are something the district is “ironing out.” He wants something available for the board about this issue on July 9.