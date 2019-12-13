Parents share concerns about Bracken STEAM Academy principal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School Board met Thursday night, and the public comment was again dominated by parents and students looking for change.

A majority of the speakers represented Bracken STEAM Academy. They, too, want to see a change in school leadership, similar to what Clark High School parents and students were seeking a week ago.

Bracken STEAM Academy Principal Stanica Stretenovic

Some who spoke said too many programs were being cut at Bracken and that the principal — Stanica Stretenovic — changed morale and culture on campus.

“I was extremely saddened to learn my family of teachers was being treated poorly by the new administration,” said one concerned speaker.

We do want to point out the parents we spoke with from Bracken said they were not inspired by Clark High School parents and students. They say this was already in the works before the situation at Clark. The principal at Clark was removed earlier this week.

Below are examples of letters 8 News Now obtained from parents at the meeting. They say these letters were written anonymously by teachers at the school. Many parents told 8 News Now the teachers fear retaliation for speaking out.

According to parents, these anonymous letters were written by teachers at Bracken Elementary School, describing the climate and culture after the new principal took over this year.

While at the meeting, 8 News Now also obtained a letter parents say was written collectively by Bracken staff. You can read that by clicking on the PDF below.