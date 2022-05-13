LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several school leaders in the northwest valley are voicing their concerns over a Dotty’s gambling establishment being built too close to the area.

On Tuesday, the City of Las Vegas Planning Commission voted 4 to 3 to override a mandate to keep a gaming establishment at least 1500 feet from a school.

The Dotty’s is set to go in along Rainbow Boulevard, near Ann Road and US 95, just over 400 feet away from several elementary schools.

Those who spoke to 8 News Now say they were already against the matter, but after the robbery and murder that took place at the Dotty’s location near Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road this week, they are even more upset.

Stephanie Ryne owns Dawn Education Preschool, across the street from the proposed location. She said the situation is beyond frustrating to parents and students.

“We don’t want it here, the community doesn’t want it here, the business owners don’t want it here, the patrons to these businesses don’t want it there, so why are they allowed to break the law?” Ryne said.

Several parents also shared their concerns, begging city leaders to reconsider.

“School systems now are already unsafe,” local parent Maggie Bray said. “Why would you ever make a change or make a decision that brings crime to a school?’

“They need to realize that a precedent needs to be set,” local parent Maliece Harper added, speaking to city leaders. “That a code was there for a reason. And they are elected to uphold that.”

Parents and school leaders say they have gathered nearly 600 signatures opposing the plans and are urging the city to reconsider.

For a look at the Planning Commission Action Minutes and vote, see the document below.