LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wednesday is the last day of school for Clark County School District students, as parents reflect on the past year they tell 8 News Now safety has always been top of mind, especially after recent events in Texas.

Seantelle Thomas says she was shocked to hear about another school tragedy and believes there needs to be more of a police presence at our schools.

“I feel like it makes a difference, I mean they’re at the high schools. They’re not at the elementary schools,

because they feel as if they don’t take place at the elementary schools, like that, but they’re already at the middle and high schools,” Thomas added.

Della Smith has a daughter at Owen Roundy Elementary School, which is on the west side of the valley, and believes parents can’t help but be involved.

“Because I come up here all through the day, even besides dropping her off I still come through the evening time to check up on her while she’s at school,” Smith said.

Milton Levings has two young children and has lived in Las Vegas for over 30 years. He tells 8 News Now navigating through the pandemic was hard enough and now the fear of more school shootings is concerning.

“I’m just glad the whole covid thing is over now but transitioning from computers back to school was hard for my kids, but we’ve managed,” Levings added.

For Luis Gamboa, it brings back a flood of memories of when he was in school.

“It’s crazy because we were all online for a while but during covid it was really hard for me, I almost failed my senior year,” Gamboa said.

Now he is 18 years old and says he’s worried about his 13-year-old brother who is a student at Cram Middle School in North Las Vegas.

“It really hits, it was an elementary school so it’s really sad and I was really sad about it because its kids you know,” he added.

A statement from CCSD says in part that they continue to review and address the security of schools, CCSD Police Officers and local law enforcement partners continue to provide a high level of service to schools as they do every day.