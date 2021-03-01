Parents react to kids’ first day back in schools for in-person learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Clark County School District students were able to return to in-person learning Monday, causing sparking happiness for some parents, while others were emotional.

Despite the mixed feelings many parents had about their children returning to the classroom for in-person learning, all of them said school was great and that their kids were happy.

“We were excited to go back; of course, a little anxious in ways,” said Jill Preston, CCSD parent of a student who attends John R. Hummel Elementary School. “I feel for the teachers kinda being thrown into this new harder experience than they ever had before.”

Preston has two boys: One in second grade, the other in kindergarten.

“My kids are so excited, though,” Preston explained. “And it was so fun to see them looking forward to doing school.”

Preston says her boys were happy to see their friends and teachers in person.

“They got new backpacks and lunch boxes and got all their stuff packed the night before,” she said. “It was pretty emotional for us like me and my husband — we dropped them off and watched our little kindergarten walk all by himself by the gate.”

According to Edena Drapala, her son was all smiles walking into school.

“He mentioned to me, ‘I can’t wait to see my student friend because she never turns on her camera and I want to see what she looks like,'” Drapala said her son said.

Parents 8 News Now spoke with said they felt safe dropping and picking up their kids from school.

Maria Salas was also one of the parents happy about the decision to start school now.

“It’s not just a school district thing,” Salas said. “I think it’s a community, and unified together, we can help our children go back to school.”

“We go to the stores, we go out, so why not give our kids an opportunity,” Drapala said.

Parents here also told me, teachers even communicated via text, making them feel even more comfortable on the first day back.