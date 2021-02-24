Parents react to CCSD’s plan to bring all students back

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District’s plan to bring all students back is evoking a lot of mixed emotions for some parents. Some tell 8 News Now they are excited to have the kids go back into the classroom, while others tell us that will not be happening on their end.

Some are stuck in the middle.

“I’m just really excited,” said Kristan Nigro, CCSD teacher and parent. “It’s time to get back to normal.”

Nigro shared her perspective as an educator and mother of a Kindergartner:

“To be quite honest, I have been looking forward to this date because I know as a teacher, as well as a parent, I see these poor kids and the way that they struggled this school year.”

She hopes that by putting kids back into the classroom, it will boost their academic confidence.

“We need to be able to hopefully find some ways for them to relieve some of that excitement,” said Nigro. “And I’m hoping that we have some good structure, recess opportunities in place.”

Lacey Jones has three kids enrolled in the school district: a junior, ninth and sixth grader.

“It’s crazy because it’s kind of a mix emotions type thing.”

She wasn’t sure if they would return this year.

“I do know people that don’t want their kids to go back yet,” she said. “I know some parents who have some major health issues, so if they were to get sick, it would be very detrimental.”

Jones is also concerned about the teachers.

“Are they planning for, like, maybe extra help, like extra tutoring help for some of the kids if the teachers are overwhelmed?” she questioned.

Nigro noted, “I have been talking to my son, Tony, every day about what this is going to look like.”