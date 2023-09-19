LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several parents rallied Tuesday morning in front of Clark County School District’s administrative building in support of teachers.

At least a dozen parents were near Sahara and Decatur starting at 10 a.m.

Jaime Brousse told 8 News Now she organized this event after growing frustrated with the breakdown in contract negotiations between the district and the Clark County Education Association.

“It’s not rocket science. If we pay our teachers more, we’ll be able to attract new teachers and keep the ones that we got,” Brousse, who has two children enrolled in CCSD, said. “You know, right now we can’t even compete with charter schools and private schools here in town.”

Both CCSD and CCEA announced an impasse on a new teacher contract last week, with each side blaming the other.

CCEA is asking for a pay increase of 10 percent the first year and 8 percent the second year. CCSD has offered a 9 percent increase the first year and correcting inequities in the salary schedule for teachers.

Negotiations will now go through arbitration.

The Clark County School District released the following statement on the rally:

We appreciate parents sharing their perspectives with us. The District supports our educators getting the raises they deserve and proposed a $634 million increase in compensation (not including SB 231 funds to be negotiated later) that includes correcting inequities in the salary schedule for thousands of licensed professionals. After 11 sessions with CCEA and when a resolution could not be reached, CCSD declared an impasse in negotiations to move the process forward. The arbitration process will proceed according to Nevada law.