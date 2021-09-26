Parents rally after High School senior gets in trouble for wearing a pride flag at homecoming

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)— Families are rallying around a Durango High School senior student who got in trouble for bringing a pride flag to homecoming.

Josh Ocampo was elected homecoming Queen Saturday night. After pulling out a pride flag and giving an impromptu speech, Ocampo says that they were told it was a campus disturbance.

A mother of two Durango High School students tells 8 News Now this is unacceptable and may make other students fearful to be themselves.

“They need for somebody to love them, accept them, period. They’re beautiful as they are, every child. For you to do that, and set that back and make that kid be afraid? No. Don’t be afraid of who you are Josh. Shine,” Alexandra Lopez said.

The Clark County School District code of conduct and dress code regulation does not mention flags.

8 News Now have reached out to the school district and reaction and we are waiting for a response.