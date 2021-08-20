Parents protest COVID closure at Henderson elementary school

HENDERSON (KLAS) – A group of local parents is protesting the decision to close a Henderson Elementary school due to recent positive cases of COVID-19.

Lamping Elementary closed to students and staff Monday. Students shifted to online learning, which will continue until at least Monday, Aug. 30th.

Parents protesting at the school Friday evening said they want their children back in the classroom with teachers and peers.

Lamping’s principal released a student earlier this week, saying school leaders will assess COVID cases over a two-week period. He said at this time students not showing COVID symptoms should be cleared to return later this month.

Lamping is the first – and so far only – school in CCSD to switch to online learning. The district tells 8 News Now it works closely with the Southern Nevada Health District, and decisions on closures will be made on a case-by-case basis.