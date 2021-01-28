Parents plan to stage protest, want high school sports to resume

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Student athletes at CCSD are waiting to hear when they might return to sports. It’s been nearly a year since CCSD closed campuses and postponed sports programs, citing concerns over coronavirus.

Some students rely on sports scholarships to help pay for college.

A group of parents have organized on social media saying they want CCSD to allow high school sports to resume. The group is planning to stage a protest Thursday at 4 p.m. outside of the CCSD main administrative building on West Sahara Avenue.

The group, “Let our kids Play” want the option for their children to take part in sports programs.

“We want to ask Dr. Jara, if you’re so concerned with reading and math scores, suicides and mental health, why on earth would you take the very thing that helps motivate these students to excel in their academics,” said Tara Perez, a parent who organized the group.

CCSD responded with a statement that said it “made the difficult decision to cancel fall sports for the 2020-21 school year.”

At one point, CCSD said fall sports would resume in Feb. 2021, but it’s unclear if that is still the plan.