Parents outraged over teacher’s bathroom break rule for first-graders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — East valley parents told 8 News Now they’re outraged after a group of first-grade teachers at C.C. Ronnow Elementary School sent home a note encouraging their children to avoid the restroom.

Denise Holland expressed her frustration after her stepson brought home the letter, which asked students to practice “increasing bladder endurance,” so they can eventually hold their urine for hours at a time.

“I was shocked,” Holland said. “‘I thought is this for real?’ If they have to go to the bathroom, let them go to the bathroom.”

Pediatric Urologist Dr. Jessica T. Casey, MD told 8 News Now waiting too long to use the toilet can lead to bladder or urinary tract infections, bed wetting, and even long-term kidney damage.

“For children, it’s normal for them to go up to 10 to 12 times a day,” Dr. Casey stated.

She added this proves especially important for younger children as they learn to regulate their bodies while developing.

“It’s really that age that they’re learning to control their bladder,” Dr. Casey said of first graders. “How to control what they need to do. So it’s very important that we have them pee at least every two to three hours.”

This is one reason Holland said it’s every parent’s responsibility to recognize these dangers. She told 8 News Now she vows always to step in and speak out for anyone who needs an advocate.

“It’s so important to stand up for kids because they don’t really have a voice,” Holland said.

8 News Now reached out to Clark County School District about the letter sent out at C.C. Ronnow Elementary School last week. The school’s principal, Michelee Crawford, sent the following, subsequent letter to parents stating the school has “never had a policy restricting bathroom breaks.”