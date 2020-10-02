Parents of woman who died from injuries sustained during 1 October reflect and share their pain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fifty-eight people were killed the night of 1 October, but two more have since lost their fight to heal from wounds sustained during the shooting. Samanta Arjune was one of them.

8 News NOW Reporter Hector Mejia had a chance to get to know Arjune and her family. He shares their heartbreaking story.

For Rudolph and Savitri Arjune, losing their daughter is the grief that grips their heart every day.

“We were all there when they took the respirator off, and I see my child didn’t breathe anymore,” Rudolph said as he started to cry. “She’s gone, gone for ever.”

“Three seconds and she was gone,” Savitir said.

The Ajunes’ daughter Samanta was unable to recover from the bullet that entered her leg during the 1 Otober massacre in 2017.

“One mentally deranged man shot my daughter,” Rudolph said. “The bullet came out. She had a plate from her knee to her ankle. But she had many fragments in there that was causing so much pain; so much pain.”

One year after the shooting, Samanta talked with8 News NOW about her recovery and going home from the hospital in a wheelchair.

Good samaritans helped her escape the gunfire that was raining out at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The 49-year old loved country music, but above anything else, she was a devoted daughter and sister.

“Her parents was her life, and she was our life,” Rudolph said.

“She was my best friend,” said Savitir.

“It’s hard to live right now,” Rudolph said.

Samanta’s parents say they are finding some peace in knowing she’s no longer in pain.

“My child, wherever you are, I bless you,” Rudolph said. “Take care of yourself. Always remember your mommy and daddy. And look out for us, please. And your brothers.”

Samanta never had the chance to meet the woman, a stranger who drove her to the hospital the night of the shooting. She also didn’t get to finish a book she started writing about everything she went through.