LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Days after their daughter was killed in a suspected DUI crash, the parents of a local UNLV student shared her story exclusively with 8 News Now.

“She was just a great person,” Greg Johnson said of his daughter. “She touched so many souls.”

Described as a truly special person, Katarina ‘Kat’ Johnson’s life was cut short before it could truly begin.

Days after police said she was killed, her parents recalled the immeasurable impact she made on the world at just 18 years old.

“She was just so special in who she was,” Alexaundra Johnson explained. “How she dressed, how she talked.”

Katarina was driving to a friend’s home on the U.S. 95 near Boulder City Monday morning, when authorities told 8 News Now Taylor Madison swerved into her lane and hit her head-on.

“It was horrific,” Greg Johnson recalled. “It was way worse than we could ever imagine.”

As those who loved her most face unimaginable grief, they want to show others what can happen if they drive impaired.

“It’s not worth it to chance it, not because you might hurt yourself,” Alexaundra Johnson said. “But because you might hurt someone else.”

This, while they do their best to carry Kat’s memory with them.

“No one should have to bury their child,” Alexaundra Johnson said. “Especially when they haven’t even started their life.”

“It’s an honor that I was her dad,” Greg Johnson said.

Taylor Madison now faces multiple charges, including DUI resulting in death and possession of a controlled substance.

She is due back in court Oct. 11.