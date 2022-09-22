LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local family is asking for the public’s help as they search for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago.

Days after their daughter vanished, Autumn and William Trejo told 8 News Now they are doing everything they can to bring her home.

“We are not complete without her,” Autumn Trejo said.

15-year-old Julie Trejo has not been seen since last Friday and her parents worry she’s in danger.

“It’s hard for me to walk through the house,” Autumn Trejo explained. “And not see her there.”

Julia Trejo missing (Autumn Trejo)

They told 8 News Now they are spending all their time canvassing neighborhoods in North Las Vegas, where someone may have seen her.

“This is very troublesome,” Samantha Potts of Missing Justice said. “We would like to find Julie.”

Potts is one of a few volunteers helping with the search. She said cases like Julie’s, which North Las Vegas Police has classified as a ‘runaway,’ aren’t uncommon.

According to Nevada Homeless Alliance, most recent statistics show our state has the highest rate of unsheltered, unaccompanied kids in the nation.

While about three-quarters of teens who’ve left home return safely, Potts said these situations still deserve time and attention.

“They are absolutely endangered,” she explained. “Because they may have run away and linked up with the wrong people.”

As for Autumn and William, they hope their efforts will encourage anyone who may know something, to help make their family whole again.

“Las Vegas, please bring our baby home,” William Trejo concluded.

Julia Trejo was last seen near Commerce Street and Ann Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16.

She is about 4’11” and 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where she may be, please contact Missing Justice at missingjusticelv@gmail.com or by calling North Las Vegas Police at 702-828-2907.