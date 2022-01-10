Parents of Las Vegas ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Brayden Smith sue hospital for malpractice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parents of Las Vegan and five-time Jeopardy! champion Brayden Smith are suing the health care system and hospital that cared for him in his final days, a lawsuit filed Monday said.

Deborah and Scott Smith claim medical malpractice at Dignity Health’s St. Rose Dominican Hospital – Siena Campus led to their son’s death last February.

Brayden Smith was among some of the last contestants to be on the popular game show prior to host Alex Trebek’s death. He won nearly $116,000 during his five-day winning streak.

“His death was preordained by the misconduct of doctors and nurses,” part of the lawsuit said. “None of this had to be.”

On Jan. 15, 2021, Brayden Smith underwent a colectomy – a colon removal surgery, the lawsuit said. He suffered from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease.

Brayden Smith appearing on “Jeopardy!” on KLAS-TV in 2021.

The lawsuit claims Brayden Smith was not given “heparin or anticoagulants post-surgery which was below the standard of care.” His parents also said “Brayden developed pulmonary emboli,” which killed him.

The lawsuit also names several doctors and nurses individually.

“By the time Brayden was in the hospital in December of 2020 and January of 2021, Brayden was malnourished, was extremely weak, and was a very ill young man,” a doctor, hired by attorney Rob Murdock to provide expertise, said in court documents. “He was having over 10 bloody bowel movements per day, was in pain and was tachycardic.”

Smith was a 2020 graduate of UNLV and planned to attend law school and become a lawyer for the government.

His obituary said he was “a lover of knowledge and an advocate for justice.”

8 News Now reached out to Dignity Health after business hours on Monday.

8 News Now will have more on this story Tuesday.