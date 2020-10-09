Parents of child sexually assaulted by school bus driver sue CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parents of a student within the Clark County School District who was sexually assaulted by a bus driver in 2015 are suing the school district.

Michael Ray Banco is serving 35 years for on kidnapping, child abuse, child sex assault, and child lewdness. He was sentenced on May 3-2018 after taking a plea deal. School bus video showed Banco sexually assaulting a child with special needs in the back row of a parked bus as pedestrians and cars passed by outside. Investigators identified three victims, each 3 years old.

The civil lawsuit that was filed on Oct. 2 in federal court says the district showed reckless disregard for the victims’ safety.