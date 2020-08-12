Parents of CCSD students with special needs plan Wednesday morning protest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The start of the new school year for thousands of Clark County School District children is less than two weeks away and families are dealing with new challenges and schedules because of distance learning.

Parents have raised concerns about how the district plans to handle educating students with special needs. Some of the parents and students plan to make their frustrations known Wednesday morning with a protest.

A Facebook group involving parents of special education students are organizing the event because they want a cohort option for their children versus distance learning.

Parents say some personalized learning plans require children to have access to things like speech therapy, one-on-one aides, and physiological or physical therapy. The parents are concerned their children will fail meeting educational milestones and potentially regress.

“The main point we want to get across that to let these parents know that you have rights. Your children have rights. You need to exercise them and help them get advocates. A lot of parents have never really dealt with advocates,” said Anna Sigler, CCSD parent.

The Wednesday morning protest is set for 10 a.m. and will include a group standing on the sidewalk in front of the CCSD main building and others who will caravan in their cars.