Back to school is an exciting time for children but can be expensive for parents. Officials from the Goodwill Silverado Store say they might have the solution.

Some parents are looking for deals with students needing new clothes, backpacks, lunch boxes, and other supplies.

Morgan Waldron, Director of Marketing and Communications for Goodwill of Southern Nevada, said their stores have many options, including some that are brand new.

“[There are] a variety of dresses from $8.99 and up, but you also get unique things like a Friends sweater or even Gap pants, which still have the tags on them,” Waldron said, referring to a pair of pants that were initially priced at $40 but were available at Goodwill for $15.

Waldron detailed additional sales offered at the store where certain color tags are priced at 50 percent off, but on Mondays, those tags go for $1.

Fitting rooms are available at Goodwill stores, and more information is available on the organization’s website.