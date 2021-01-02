Parents, kids saddened to see Henderson playground damaged

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A favorite hangout spot for several kids and their parents, part of the Reunion Trails Park playground was set on fire New Year’s Eve night after security footage shows three people walking on the premises with a flashlight at the time of the crime. By New Year’s Day, the damage had set in.

Caleb Evans says he hates that his favorite part of park was damaged like this.

“Some kids really enjoy this side of the park and other kids not as much, but for all the kids that do enjoy it, it’s really discouraging to see that their favorite part about the playground is destroyed,” said Evans.

Parents like Omar Manzanero, say it’s completely unnecessary and hurts him that it hurts the kids.

“We came yesterday afternoon and that’s the first thing we saw. We saw all the caution tape around it and the fence and we just started asking questions around,” said Manzanero.

This 12-acre recreational area has a splash pad, walking course, basketball court and playground, but now, the playground structure, surfacing, shade canopy and women’s restroom are all destroyed.

“It’s very disappointing. Henderson is great, because it has so many parks, but this one is really special because you have a great view, great equipment,” said Laura Yavitz, a Henderson resident.

The Henderson Police Department estimates that it will cost at least $100,000, if not more, to fix the damage done. Henderson Police is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.