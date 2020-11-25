Parents, guardians urged to share ideas in CCSD annual parent survey

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is urging parents and guardians to share their ideas in its annual parent survey. The questionnaire is open to participation now through 5 p.m. on Dec. 18.

The district says the 10-minute survey is focused on safety, academics and school climates. It is confidential and available in both English and Spanish.

Several questions are school-specific, requiring parents and guardians to enter:

Child’s student ID number and birth date, or

Name of the school

With this information, schools will receive specific responses that help them evaluate the school’s climate. Participants can take a survey for each CCSD-enrolled child, and they will remain anonymous.

CCSD says responses will help the district make improvements to schools and increase parent and guardian engagement.

To take the survey, click here. It is accessible on tablets and smartphones.

If you have questions, call CCSD’s Assessment, Accountability, Research and School Improvement Division at 702-799-1041, option 4.