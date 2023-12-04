LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The parents of 17-year-old Tyrell Jones remember their son, as a loving brother who was into music with a beautiful smile and faith in God.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police requested the public’s help searching for the suspects accused of shooting Jones on October 28, shortly after 3 a.m. in a neighborhood near Washington Avenue and Sandhill Road.

“I am just hurt and lost without my son,” Gisela Galindo said, overlooking the scene of the crime. She also recalled Jones walking with a friend to their house after a group hangout. Las Vegas Metro police released surveillance video on its YouTube page following the incident. The video showed Jones and the friend walk into the frame. Then a white Hyundai Sonata Sport pulled up beside them. Moments later, gunfire is heard and Jones is seen on the ground.

“Somebody came, passed by and they took my son for no reason,” Galindo said tearfully.

Jones was taken to UMC Trauma where he died around 4:30 am. However, Galindo said she was not notified until 9 a.m. She said the friend told police Jones’s name and that she lived nearby.

“It is so unfair and the fact that the police failed the protocol of calling or knocking on my door, letting me know that my son is getting a surgery so I can be there, so my son wouldn’t be by himself,” she expressed to 8 News Now.

More than a month later, the bullet holes still mark the walls of the house Jones and the friend walked by.

Juan Carrillo, a neighbor nearby, said the bullets punctured through the stucco, and at least three shell casings were found in the house.

Galindo said police told her last week they were still reviewing footage and preparing to issue search warrants. While they wait for another update, Galindo and Tyrell’s father, Terry Jones, cling tight to their son’s memory.

“He was a wonderful brother, he had a good heart, he had a lot of faith in God,” Galindo recalled.

“He was bright, he was a child of God. He was our child,” Jones reminisced. “We raised him the right way, we did not raise him to go out and kill people.”

Jones and Galindo pleaded with the community to come forward.

“People may think this is my problem, not their problem. But who is the next victim,” Jones questioned.

Metro police said the duty of notifying next of kin falls to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. The office did not respond to 8 News Now’s request for comment on the reported delay.

A friend of Galindo’s set up a GoFundMe on her behalf.