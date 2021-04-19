Parents frustrated with CCSD protocol for positive COVID test in sports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Sierra Vista Mountain Lions should be gearing up for their first baseball game in more than a year, as the Clark County School District (CCSD) allowed spring sports to resume this month.

“It was exciting to get the go-ahead to come back to the baseball field for the boys,” said JR Starkus, whose son plays baseball. “It was exciting to drop my son off and say, ‘hey, I’ll see you in four hours for practice.'”

But due to a positive COVID-19 test last week, the diamond will remain empty.

“He had everything ready,” shared mother Tara Gaber, “just to see the sadness … you know, another let down.

Gaber and Starkus are frustrated with the district. They say the student in question had no symptoms and re-tested negative twice, just days later.

“What is it about this test that the school is administering that is the end-all be-all?” Starkus questioned. “Why after two negative tests can they not take a look at it, at least, and say, ‘hey listen, maybe we had a false positive.'”

CCSD guidelines state, in part, that a student-athlete who has tested positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for 10 days. They can get another test on day five. If it’s negative, and they continue to be asymptomatic through day seven, they can return on day eight.

But by that point, Starkus says the team will already miss another game and crucial practice time.

“The 12-game season seems to be cut down already to six or eight games just because of one test,” he said.

Gaber says her son Alan is one of many seniors on the team, and this will impact their future opportunities.

“How do they get committed or go to the next level?” she said. “You know, that’s what it’s about. It’s serious.”

CCSD says they’re following guidelines set by local health officials and will err on the side of caution. If there is a positive test, they have to follow procedures set in place.