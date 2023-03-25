LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parents of a 10-year-old girl who told school staff that she was being abused at home face child abuse charges, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brandon Cobb, 38, and Jessica Cobb, 36, both of Golden Valley, are facing charges of felony child abuse charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, in February the 10-year-old victim told school staff that she was being abused at home. The victim claimed that her parents would hit her with an electrical cord and golf club as a form of discipline.

The sheriff’s office said that injuries on the 10-year-old girl were consistent with the allegations of abuse.

Both Brandon and Jessica were arrested Thursday and taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman, Arizona without incident.