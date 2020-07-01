Parents express concerns over uncertainty of CCSD reopening plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are more questions than answers about what reopening our schools will look like in the fall.

Parents across the Las Vegas Valley are concerned about the lack of clarity in the Clark County School District’s proposed reopening plan.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara tried to calm the nerves of parents Tuesday night with a virtual Q&A. While some questions were answered, it is clear that everything is a work in progress.

“They just want to know what is this going to look like for my child,” said parent Andrea Cole.

Parents are losing patience, as the upcoming school year approaches. CCSD’s proposed reopening plan, which is not final, divides students into three cohorts, two of which split time between face-to-face education and distance learning.

But the third group, which would only do distance education, is raising questions of access and equity.

“Why can’t they just video tape Cohort A or Cohort B’s lessons and make those available to Cohort C?” asked parent Rebecca Colbert.

“The challenge is that we don’t have the technology, if you will,” responded Jara. “I mean, there are some principals that do have some cameras… but what we’ve learned is that it’s not across the board.”

Jara tried to answer questions in the virtual meeting. Many of them revolved around if special education, ELL (English Language Learner) and IEP (Individual Educational Program) students will get more in-person instruction.

Courtesy: Clark County School District

This was Jara’s answer: “This is a big priority for us… We understand, and I know that the team is working to find solutions.”

But parents want to see more progress.

“We recognize the limitations, but we also know that our kids aren’t getting the support that they need right now,” said Nevada PTA President Rebecca Garcia.

Also up in the air: the budget. That will affect if the district can get the 96,000 Chromebooks it needs, and if the blended learning model will even work.

One thing that is clear is masks will be mandated.

“It’ll be part of the dress code,” Jara said.

But his response for most questions was: “We’re still trying to figure this out.”

So, what happens now?

The CCSD Board of Trustees will have a special meeting on Monday, July 6, to talk more about the proposed reopening plan. The Board will then vote on the plan on Thursday, July 9. If it passes, it will then head to the State for final approval.