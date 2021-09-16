Parents celebrate son’s efforts to help others by giving $1,500 scholarships

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Garrett Meriwether was a UNLV freshman, just 18 years old when he was killed by a drunk driver. He would have been 21 today.

After his death, Garrett’s parents, Steve and Debbie Meriwether, kept hearing stories of all the good things Garrett had done. They decided to do everything they could to celebrate the efforts Garrett made to help others, and they established a scholarship fund.

“We put together a foundation, my wife and I, shortly after,” Steve Meriwether said. “And just four months after the tragic accident, we had a run in 2019 and raised a good amount of money. And we gave away 13 scholarships that first year.”

The $1,500 scholarships are allowing others to pursue their college dreams at UNLV or UNR.

“We couldn’t do it in COVID, but we actually were able to put together enough to put four scholarships together,” Meriwether said.

“So now we’re up to a total of 17 scholarships and we’re just continuing this every year in Garrett’s name and memory because he was such a beautiful person,” he said.

Garrett’s favorite sport was golf, and now the foundation raises money through a golf tournament.

“Our focus is Garrett, and giving, and the foundation,” Meriwether said.

The golf tournament is today at Bear’s Best, and a barbecue fund-raiser is planned afterward.

If you are interested in donating to the foundation, to the website at https://thegarrettmeriwetherfoundation.org/.